Following some Disney and Marvel fun, the Disney nuiMO family is heading back to the world of Pixar as they welcome Meilin Lee to the fold. The star of Turning Red brings her infectious energy (sans red panda) to the line of poseable plush and we couldn’t be more excited.

As the boy band 4•Town can attest to

Now, Mei has joined the Disney nuiMO line of plush and while she’s presented in her human form, she’s just as adorable as her panda alter ego.

Mei comes dressed in a red cardigan and blue jean skirt that she wears over a pair of purple leggings. Her hair is bright red which mean’s she’s definitely entered her panda phase and is proud of it! Other details include her round-framed glasses, green hair clip, and shiny sneakers.

Mei sells for $21.99. Fans can purchase additional fashions and accessories for her—including new outfits like the T-shirt and overalls featuring 4*Town—starting at $12.99.

The Turning Red Mei nuiMO is available now on shopDisney. Links to the new items can be found below.

Meilin Disney nuiMOs Plush – Turning Red – $21.99

4★Town Inspired Disney NuiMOs Plush Outfit – Turning Red – $12.99

More Disney nuiMOs:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Spider-Man Color Me Courtney Minnie Mouse Tinker Bell



