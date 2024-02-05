With Great Power Comes Great Flexibility! Spider-Man nuiMO Swoops into shopDisney

Another Marvel hero is joining the Disney nuiMO family and this time it’s the friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man! Between school, working with the Avengers, and saving New York City from a slew of baddies, Peter Parker is taking some time to be part of your Disney nuiMO collection!

Spider-Man, Spider-Man does whatever a spider can, and now he’s doing it all as a nuiMO plush.

Dressed in his iconic red and blue hero suit, Spider-Man is swinging in to save the day and bring some lively action to the nuiMO line.

Since this is Spider-Man we’re talking about he’s got his alter ego and yes, Peter Parker is here too. The plush collectible features a removable mask so that you can take either or both versions of the Marvel hero on your exciting adventures.

While not currently available on shopDisney, other Marvel nuiMOs include Groot Hulk Rocket

Spider Man sells for $21.99. Fans can purchase additional fashions and accessories for him including new outfits like starting at $12.99.

The Spider-Man nuiMO is available now on shopDisney

A link to this awesome, poseable plush can be found below!

Spider-Man Disney nuiMOs Plush – $21.99

Peter Parker is featured in attached white ringer t-shirt with ''Science is awesome'' artwork and blue pants

Set includes two-piece Spider-Man costume featuring bodysuit and mask

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Color Me Courtney Minnie Mouse Tinker Bell Belle (Peasant Dress Outfit)



