“The Princess and the Frog” Actress Jennifer Cody Meets Tiana and Naveen at Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , ,

Broadway and film star Jennifer Cody meets with Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen in anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

 
  • Cody also shared her excitement for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with a pair of Mickey ears inspired by the attraction.
  • Jennifer Cody will be back to voice Charlotte La Bouff in the highly anticipated family-thrill ride.
  • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th at Magic Kingdom.

Read More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber