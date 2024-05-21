“The Princess and the Frog” Actress Jennifer Cody Meets Tiana and Naveen at Magic Kingdom

Broadway and film star Jennifer Cody meets with Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen in anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s official news site shares that actress Jennifer Cody recently visited Magic Kingdom.
- The actress, known for voicing Charlotte La Bouff in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, made sure to visit her friends Tiana and Naveen.
- Cody also shared her excitement for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with a pair of Mickey ears inspired by the attraction.
- Jennifer Cody will be back to voice Charlotte La Bouff in the highly anticipated family-thrill ride.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th at Magic Kingdom.
