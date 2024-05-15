Magic Kingdom Map Updated to Include “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” on DisneyWorld.com

by |
Tags: , , ,

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is almost here! DisneyWorld.com has updated the Magic Kingdom map to include the attraction.

What’s Happening:

  • DisneyWorld.com is preparing to welcome guests to the Bayou this summer by officially adding the attraction to the site’s resort map.
  • Previously occupied by a logo for the attraction, the map now showcases the water tower and the foliage adorned facade.
  • At this time, the Disney World app has not been updated to reflect this change.
  • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th with passholder previews happening between June 12th-June 20th.
  • D23 Gold Members can attend an exclusive preview event for the attraction on June 22nd. Tickets for this event cost $60 plus a $7 processing fee per person and go on sale tomorrow, May 16th, at 10PM PST/1PM EST.

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber