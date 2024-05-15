Magic Kingdom Map Updated to Include “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” on DisneyWorld.com

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is almost here! DisneyWorld.com has updated the Magic Kingdom map to include the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- DisneyWorld.com is preparing to welcome guests to the Bayou this summer by officially adding the attraction to the site’s resort map.
- Previously occupied by a logo for the attraction, the map now showcases the water tower and the foliage adorned facade.
- At this time, the Disney World app has not been updated to reflect this change.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th with passholder previews happening between June 12th-June 20th.
- D23 Gold Members can attend an exclusive preview event for the attraction on June 22nd. Tickets for this event cost $60 plus a $7 processing fee per person and go on sale tomorrow, May 16th, at 10PM PST/1PM EST.
