Magic Kingdom Map Updated to Include “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” on DisneyWorld.com

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is almost here! DisneyWorld.com has updated the Magic Kingdom map to include the attraction.

What’s Happening:

DisneyWorld.com

Previously occupied by a logo for the attraction, the map now showcases the water tower and the foliage adorned facade.

At this time, the Disney World app has not been updated to reflect this change.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th with passholder previews happening between June 12th-June 20th.

D23 Gold Members can attend an exclusive preview event for the attraction on June 22nd. Tickets for this event cost $60 plus a $7 processing fee per person and go on sale tomorrow, May 16th, at 10PM PST/1PM EST.

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: