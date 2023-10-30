Magic Key Holder Preview of the Adventureland Treehouse Taking Place on Thursday, November 9th

Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to preview the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse on November 9th, one day before its official debut.
What’s Happening:
- On Thursday, November 9th from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., current Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to preview the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse in Disneyland Park.
- All Magic Key holders are asked to check-in along Rivers of America across from The Golden Horseshoe in Disneyland Park, to verify their Magic Key pass and receive a wristband prior to experiencing the treehouse.
- Magic Key holders must present their valid Magic Key pass to participate, and only one entry per each valid Magic Key holder.
- The Adventureland Treehouse will then officially open to all Disneyland Park guests on the following day, Friday, November 10th.
- The reimagined attraction will pay tribute to the original treehouse Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 in honor of the movie Swiss Family Robinson, while also introducing a fresh story for the next generation of park goers to experience and enjoy.
- Find out more about the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse here.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- runDisney has revealed its exciting line-up for the 2024-25 race season, including an all-new Halloween-themed race coming to the Disneyland Resort.
- Longtime voices of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, Bill Rogers and Camile Dixon, are moving on from their roles, with new voices to take over in the future.
- The Palm Breeze Bar will open on Thursday, November 2nd within the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
