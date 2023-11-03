Ostrich Animatronic Spotted Testing at the New Adventureland Treehouse in Disneyland

While walking through Adventureland at Disneyland today, we noticed an intriguing new element of the soon-to-open Adventureland Treehouse testing.
What’s Happening:
- From the walkway near the Adventureland Treehouse, we could just about spot the testing of an Ostrich animatronic, with likely Imagineers standing nearby.
- This new figure will likely be Clementine, an ostrich featured in the 1962 film, Swiss Family Robinson. Clementine is one of the animals that participates in the memorable race sequence from the film.
- The video below showcases Clementine walking back and forth behind a bamboo wall.
- Meanwhile, the Treehouse itself looks to have mostly wrapped up construction, as it gets ready to officially open on Friday, November 10th.
- The reimagined attraction will pay tribute to the original treehouse Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 in honor of the movie Swiss Family Robinson, while also introducing a fresh story for the next generation of park goers to experience and enjoy.
- Find out more about the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse here.
