Blue Ribbon Corn Dog Previews New Walt Disney World Location

Blue Ribbon Corn Dog’s new location at Disney’s Boardwalk has previewed their menu.

What’s Happening:

2024 will bring the new Blue Ribbon Corn Dog to Disney’s Boardwalk.

Disney Eats released a preview

The previewed offerings include: Mexican Street Corn Dog Pickle Dog Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverages) Fresh Spun Cotton Candy



The new location will open sometime next year.

Notably, when the location was first announced, it was set to open this year, so this new timeframe marks a slight delay.

More Disney World News: