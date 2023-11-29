Blue Ribbon Corn Dog Previews New Walt Disney World Location

Blue Ribbon Corn Dog’s new location at Disney’s Boardwalk has previewed their menu.

What’s Happening:

  • 2024 will bring the new Blue Ribbon Corn Dog to Disney’s Boardwalk.
  • Disney Eats released a preview of the menu on their Instagram, highlighting the new and old favorites.

  • The previewed offerings include:
    • Mexican Street Corn Dog
    • Pickle Dog
    • Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverages)
    • Fresh Spun Cotton Candy

  • The new location will open sometime next year.
  • Notably, when the location was first announced, it was set to open this year, so this new timeframe marks a slight delay.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
