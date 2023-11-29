Blue Ribbon Corn Dog Previews New Walt Disney World Location

Blue Ribbon Corn Dog’s new location at Disney’s Boardwalk has previewed their menu.
What’s Happening:
- 2024 will bring the new Blue Ribbon Corn Dog to Disney’s Boardwalk.
- Disney Eats released a preview of the menu on their Instagram, highlighting the new and old favorites.
- The previewed offerings include:
- Mexican Street Corn Dog
- Pickle Dog
- Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverages)
- Fresh Spun Cotton Candy
- The new location will open sometime next year.
- Notably, when the location was first announced, it was set to open this year, so this new timeframe marks a slight delay.
