Build Your Own Lightsaber Kiosk Debuts Inside Once Upon a Toy at Disney Springs

Disney Springs visitors can now use the force to build their own lightsabers at the Once Upon a Toy shop.
Until the opening of this new location, guests had to head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to build a lightsaber, either at Tatooine Traders or Savi’s Workshop.
The kiosk features a familiar design, complete with portraits of various Star Wars characters – both dark and light – as well as two screens playing some of the saga’s most pivotal battles.
Below is a look at the pricing to build your own lightsaber.
More Disney Springs News:
- D23 is preparing to usher in the beginning of a new reign, with a special fan event and advanced screening of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at Disney Springs.
- As spring is back in full swing, Jaleo is bringing back one of their fan-favorite offerings as their Gin & Tonic festival returns later this month.
- The Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs is an ever-changing canvas. The latest addition to the shopping location is a new Authentic Disney Pins location.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com