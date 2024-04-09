Build Your Own Lightsaber Kiosk Debuts Inside Once Upon a Toy at Disney Springs

Disney Springs visitors can now use the force to build their own lightsabers at the Once Upon a Toy shop.

Until the opening of this new location, guests had to head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to build a lightsaber, either at Tatooine Traders or Savi’s Workshop.

The kiosk features a familiar design, complete with portraits of various Star Wars characters – both dark and light – as well as two screens playing some of the saga’s most pivotal battles.

Below is a look at the pricing to build your own lightsaber.

