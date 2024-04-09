Build Your Own Lightsaber Kiosk Debuts Inside Once Upon a Toy at Disney Springs

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney Springs visitors can now use the force to build their own lightsabers at the Once Upon a Toy shop.

Until the opening of this new location, guests had to head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to build a lightsaber, either at Tatooine Traders or Savi’s Workshop.

The kiosk features a familiar design, complete with portraits of various Star Wars characters – both dark and light – as well as two screens playing some of the saga’s most pivotal battles.

Below is a look at the pricing to build your own lightsaber.

More Disney Springs News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning