Photos: Celebrate Soulfully Brings Art, Merchandise and Food to Disney Springs

Walt Disney World is celebrating Black History Month with their Celebrate Soulfully festivities, including food, merchandise and spotlights on black artists.

In stores like The Art of Disney and the Marketplace Co-Op, guests will find signs spotlighting the work of black artists in the world of film and animation.

Special merchandise displays will also be found around Disney Springs, including a special Black Panther shirt and items based on Walt Disney Animation Studios recently released Wish.

And of course, there are plenty of special food options available around Disney Springs. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar offers Griot and Pikliz (Epis-marinated fried pork shoulder, fried green plantain, and pikliz). And for dessert, Amorette’s Patisserie is serving up a Proud Snacks Petit Cake (Layers of chocolate chiffon, peanut butter mousse and honey-roasted peanuts) while The Ganachery is offering Cookie Butter Ganache Squares and Soulfully Pralines (Pecan pralines covered in dark 65% chocolate). Check out the full Celebrate Soulfully Foodie Guide for more offerings.

There’s so much more to enjoy during Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs and around Walt Disney World. Check out the full guide here.