Michael James Scott to Appear at the Magic Kingdom, Plus Other Ways Walt Disney World is Celebrating Soulfully

Walt Disney World has revealed a number of ways it will be “Celebrating Soulfully” during Black History Month – including an appearance from Broadway star Michael James Scott at the Magic Kingdom.

Broadway performer and Orlando native Michael James Scott, well known for his portrayal of Genie in the hit Broadway musical, Aladdin , will be the honorary grand marshal for the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom on Tuesday, February 6th.

Over at EPCOT Ryan Riller (Feb. 12-19) Yesenia Moises (Feb. 13-19) Larissa Marantz (Feb. 14-19)



Also, don’t miss the performances by the following Black artists lighting up the stage at America Gardens Theatre during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series L. Steven Taylor ( The Lion King – Jan. 26, 28 and 29, Feb. 1, 3, 5 and 6) Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King – Jan. 27, 30 and 31, Feb. 2, 4, 7 and 8) Bradley Gibson ( The Lion King – Feb. 10, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19) Michael James Scott ( Aladdin – Feb. 9, 11, 12, 15, 18 and 19)



Floyd Norman, Disney's first credited Black animator, helped animate characters Kaa and Shere Khan from The Jungle Book. Elsewhere at Disney's Animal Kingdom, a new African art installation is coming to the Pizzafari gate beginning February 1st. Featured artwork from internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk will explore historical narratives and contemporary African diaspora.

. At Conservation Station’s Animation Experience in Disney’s , the Tick-Tock Croc from , or Scar from . Elsewhere at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new African art installation is coming to the Pizzafari gate beginning February 1st. Featured artwork from internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk will explore historical narratives and contemporary African diaspora.

Across Walt Disney World resorts, you can expect to see "Cooking with Soul"

Throughout February and beyond, you can interact with a variety of popular and diverse characters such as Tiana at the Magic Kingdom, Ariel from the live-action story at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and characters from Wish at EPCOT.