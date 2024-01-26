Michael James Scott to Appear at the Magic Kingdom, Plus Other Ways Walt Disney World is Celebrating Soulfully

Walt Disney World has revealed a number of ways it will be “Celebrating Soulfully” during Black History Month – including an appearance from Broadway star Michael James Scott at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Broadway performer and Orlando native Michael James Scott, well known for his portrayal of Genie in the hit Broadway musical, Aladdin, will be the honorary grand marshal for the Festival of Fantasy Parade at the Magic Kingdom on Tuesday, February 6th.
- You can catch Michael James Scott along the parade route all the way down to Main Street, U.S.A., around 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Over at EPCOT, check out the artistic designs of three Black artists participating in the International Festival of the Arts, which is a grand celebration of artistic expression in all forms. The three Black artists are taking part on various days through February 19th are:
- Ryan Riller (Feb. 12-19)
- Yesenia Moises (Feb. 13-19)
- Larissa Marantz (Feb. 14-19)
- Also, don’t miss the performances by the following Black artists lighting up the stage at America Gardens Theatre during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series on select nights during the festival:
- L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King – Jan. 26, 28 and 29, Feb. 1, 3, 5 and 6)
- Kissy Simmons (The Lion King – Jan. 27, 30 and 31, Feb. 2, 4, 7 and 8)
- Bradley Gibson (The Lion King – Feb. 10, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19)
- Michael James Scott (Aladdin – Feb. 9, 11, 12, 15, 18 and 19)
- Head over to Disney Springs for food, music, shopping – and some colorful artwork by several Black artists. Take a stroll past the Disney Springs Art Walk where you will find murals painted by Black artists such as Ernest Shaw, Nneka Jones and Nardstar.
- Floyd Norman, Disney’s first credited Black animator, helped animate characters Kaa and Shere Khan from The Jungle Book. At Conservation Station’s Animation Experience in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll receive step-by-step guidance on how to illustrate your own version of the popular Disney Animation and Pixar Animation Studios characters that Norman helped to animate, as well as others such as Bruce from Finding Nemo, the Tick-Tock Croc from Peter Pan, or Scar from The Lion King.
- Elsewhere at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new African art installation is coming to the Pizzafari gate beginning February 1st. Featured artwork from internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk will explore historical narratives and contemporary African diaspora.
- Across Walt Disney World resorts, you can expect to see “Cooking with Soul” items on restaurant menus. You’ll find classic comfort food prepared by a diverse group of Walt Disney World chefs. Check out the full Foodie Guide here.
- Throughout February and beyond, you can interact with a variety of popular and diverse characters such as Tiana at the Magic Kingdom, Ariel from the live-action story at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Asha from Wish at EPCOT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com