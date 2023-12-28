Chemical Spill Overnight at Disneyland Injures Two Cast Members

A chemical spill occurred after park close at Disneyland last night, injuring one cast member and hospitalizing another, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a chemical spill just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28th, which was promptly cleaned up by the Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team.

A vapor cloud of chlorine and another cleaning agent caused breathing difficulties for two Disneyland cast members.

One cast member was treated at the park and the other was transported to UCI Medical Center in Orange for further evaluation.

The cast member was treated and released from UCI Medical Center.

The incident occurred after Disneyland had closed for the day, with visitors no longer in the park.

The Anaheim Fire HazMat team is investigating the incident, according to OnScene TV.

