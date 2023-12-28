Chemical Spill Overnight at Disneyland Injures Two Cast Members

A chemical spill occurred after park close at Disneyland last night, injuring one cast member and hospitalizing another, according to The Orange County Register.

  • Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a chemical spill just after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28th, which was promptly cleaned up by the Anaheim Fire & Rescue Hazardous Material team.
  • A vapor cloud of chlorine and another cleaning agent caused breathing difficulties for two Disneyland cast members.
  • One cast member was treated at the park and the other was transported to UCI Medical Center in Orange for further evaluation.
  • The cast member was treated and released from UCI Medical Center.
  • The incident occurred after Disneyland had closed for the day, with visitors no longer in the park.
  • The Anaheim Fire HazMat team is investigating the incident, according to OnScene TV.

