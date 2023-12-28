Disneyland Celebrates Rose Bowl With Special Cavalcade

In celebration of the upcoming 2024 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, Michigan and Alabama visited Disneyland before the big game.

What’s Happening:

A cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. in Disneyland took place today, December 27th, with both Michigan and Alabama team members.

Both teams enjoyed the celebratory moment prior to the Rose Bowl, which will be held between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama on January 1st, 2024.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh joined players Mike Sainristil, Kris Jenkins, and Blake Corum in the cavalcade.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined players Jalen Milroe, Dallas Turner, and Malachi Moore as they traversed through the park.

Alongside the teams, the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band provided music, while the 2024 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Alex P. Aghajanian, and 2024 Rose Queen, Naomi Stilitano, joined in the fun.

