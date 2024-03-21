CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza To Open With “Encanto” Show This Summer at EPCOT

Walt Disney World has announced the official completion of the transformation of EPCOT with the opening of the new CommuniCore Plaza and CommuniCore Hall now set for June of this year.

Beginning June 10, you’ll be able to stroll through a fully transformed EPCOT when CommuniCore Hall officially opens at the park.

While CommuniCore Hall will be home to the iconic EPCOT festivals and other celebrations throughout the year, it’ll also be a cool indoor space year-round for guests to recharge.

CommuniCore Hall will be surrounded by serene views and exciting experiences. Also in CommuniCore Hall, the big cheese himself will be ready to give guests a hug once the new character greeting location Mickey & Friends debuts. With a beautiful mural Spaceship Earth

With this year’s earlier debut of the World Celebration Gardens,

For a limited time, June 10-Sept. 6, everyone will be talking about Bruno as a new summer sing-along show featuring the beloved songs and story of Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film, Encanto is in development now. This new limited-time show, “¡Celebración Encanto!” will run several times throughout the day and will not only invite guests to sing along with some of their favorite songs, but they’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the newly opened CommuniCore Plaza stage.

If you'd like to see the new EPCOT additions for yourself, or any other Disney Destination, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel Needs.