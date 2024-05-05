Photos: Critter Country Closes at Disneyland as Work Continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

As work ramps up on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, most of Critter Country is now closed for refurbishment and reimagining.

What’s Happening:

Construction walls are now up extending from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to the entrance of the Hungry Bear Restaurant, blocking off access to the majority of Critter Country.

In fact, with The Haunted Mansion also closed for refurbishment, construction walls actually stretch all the way from near Tiana’s Palace to the Hungry Bear!

While the Hungry Bear Restaurant and the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes remain open at this time, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Speaking of Pooh Corner, it and The Briar Patch are set to be transformed

Alongside the new retail additions, Disney will also be doing extensive work on the pathways and surrounding areas in Critter Country to “help provide a great guest experience when the attraction opens.”

Take one last look around Critter Country as it was with our photo tour

About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

The ride will debut at Walt Disney World

