Disney Cruise Line Announces Limited Time 50% Deposit Offer

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new limited time offer for upcoming sailings.
What’s Happening:
- For select sailings, guests only have to pay half of their required deposit.
- The 50% deposit deal is available on bookings through February 16th, 2024.
- This offer is only available on select sailing between June 17th, 2024 and May 31st, 2025.
- The rest of the deposit will be due at time of sailing.
- You can view the possible sailings and itineraries on Disney Cruise Line’s website.
