Disney Cruise Line Announces Limited Time 50% Deposit Offer

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new limited time offer for upcoming sailings.

What’s Happening:

  • For select sailings, guests only have to pay half of their required deposit.
  • The 50% deposit deal is available on bookings through February 16th, 2024.
  • This offer is only available on select sailing between June 17th, 2024 and May 31st, 2025.
  • The rest of the deposit will be due at time of sailing.
  • You can view the possible sailings and itineraries on Disney Cruise Line’s website.

