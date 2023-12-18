Disney Cruise Line Announces Limited Time 50% Deposit Offer

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new limited time offer for upcoming sailings.

What’s Happening:

For select sailings, guests only have to pay half of their required deposit.

The 50% deposit deal is available on bookings through February 16th, 2024.

This offer is only available on select sailing between June 17th, 2024 and May 31st, 2025.

The rest of the deposit will be due at time of sailing.

You can view the possible sailings and itineraries on Disney Cruise Line’s website

