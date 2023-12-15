Disney Cruise Line Changes Age Ranges For Youth Activity Spaces

New age ranges are being enacted on Disney Cruise Line’s youth activities spaces.

What’s Happening:

Starting with cruises that begin sailing on December 21st, the age ranges for the youth activities spaces on board Disney Cruise Line are changing.

This change is based on guest feedback and to enhance the experience for the youngest guests utilizing the spaces.

The age ranges are as follows: Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab – Ages 3 to 10, with specially guided programs for 3 & 4 year olds. (formerly ages 3 to 12) Edge – Ages 11 to 14 (this age range remains the same) Vibe – Ages 14 to 17 (this age range remains the same)

Letters are being sent to guests with children who are sailing after December 21st with these new kids club age requirements.

