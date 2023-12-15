Disney Cruise Line Changes Age Ranges For Youth Activity Spaces

New age ranges are being enacted on Disney Cruise Line’s youth activities spaces.
What’s Happening:
- Starting with cruises that begin sailing on December 21st, the age ranges for the youth activities spaces on board Disney Cruise Line are changing.
- This change is based on guest feedback and to enhance the experience for the youngest guests utilizing the spaces.
- The age ranges are as follows:
- Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab – Ages 3 to 10, with specially guided programs for 3 & 4 year olds. (formerly ages 3 to 12)
- Edge – Ages 11 to 14 (this age range remains the same)
- Vibe – Ages 14 to 17 (this age range remains the same)
- Letters are being sent to guests with children who are sailing after December 21st with these new kids club age requirements.
