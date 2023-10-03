Disney Treasure’s Forward Funnel Arrives at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany

The Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, continues to progress as we get closer and closer to its maiden voyage late next year. Today, the ship’s forward funnel arrived at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared some more details about the arrival of the Disney Treasure’s forward funnel.
- The funnel traveled all the way from Poland and will soon be secured in its rightful place atop the Disney Treasure.
- The AquaMouse will soon take guests through this funnel, which will also receive a fresh coat of red paint to match the iconic Disney Cruise Line look.
- The funnel will also be the home of Funnel Vision and the EPCOT-themed Tomorrow Tower Suite.
More on the Disney Treasure:
- The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
- Bookings will begin on September 12th for Pearl level – eventually getting to the general public on September 20th.
- The other booking dates are as follows:
- Pearl Castaway Club Members: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Platinum Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Gold Castaway Club Members: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Silver Castaway Club Members: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Bookings open to all Guests: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Golden Oak residents, Club 33 Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders will need to book by phone during the early-booking period.
- Initial bookings will be available for travel dates through May 2025
- Due to the anticipated demand for the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, there will be some unique Terms and Conditions for this sailing only. Please note that these do not apply to other Inaugural Season sailings:
- A 20%, non-refundable deposit must be paid by 11:59 p.m. the day of booking.
- No date changes will be allowed. Guests must cancel and rebook.
- For early bookings, the Guests eligible for early booking must remain on the reservation.
- There are no discounts, and Guests may not use future cruise credit or onboard offers as payment for this sailing.
- The popular Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge will not be featured aboard the Disney Treasure.
- The Treasure will feature the popular AquaMouse water coaster, but with an updated twist.
- To learn a whole lot more about the Disney Treasure, check out our list of everything we learned about the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship.