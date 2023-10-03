Disney Treasure’s Forward Funnel Arrives at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany

The Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, continues to progress as we get closer and closer to its maiden voyage late next year. Today, the ship’s forward funnel arrived at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The Disney Parks Blog

The funnel traveled all the way from Poland and will soon be secured in its rightful place atop the Disney Treasure.

The AquaMouse will soon take guests through this funnel, which will also receive a fresh coat of red paint to match the iconic Disney Cruise Line look.

The funnel will also be the home of Funnel Vision and the EPCOT

After traveling all the way from Poland, the Disney Treasure’s forward funnel has arrived at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany! Check out the @DisneyParks blog for more: https://t.co/OkwATAhMxT pic.twitter.com/tAdChnS1ai — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) October 3, 2023

More on the Disney Treasure: