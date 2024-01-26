Take a Video Tour of the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has shared a complete video tour of the reimagined Disneyland Hotel, which has now officially opened!

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris has reopened after a multiyear transformation, inviting guests from around the world to immerse themselves in royal Disney stories combined with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining, and uniquely Disney entertainment.

Inspired by Disney royal stories, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , Cinderella , Sleeping Beauty , The Sword in the Stone , The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast , Aladdin , The Princess and the Frog , Tangled , Frozen , Moana Raya and the Last Dragon

, , , , , , , , , , Located at the entrance to Disneyland Park, the royal experience at Disneyland Hotel begins the moment guests enter the grand lobby, where a Royal Greeter welcomes them into a majestic library, and Story Keepers are keen to point out hidden details within the enchanted setting.

Also in the lobby, La Troupe Royale Disney, accompanied by Disney Princesses, treat guests to surprise theatrical performances.

The lobby also includes a chandelier made of Bohemian crystal 15 exclusive dioramas

The Disneyland Hotel includes 487 rooms and suites that feature stylish, sophisticated interiors infused with the tradition of Disney storytelling, modern comfort, and luxurious amenities. From dream-inspiring artwork to subtle accents in the décor, guests enjoy an atmosphere that recounts unforgettable moments from royal Disney stories in great detail.

Guests can enjoy some of the finest restaurants in all of Disneyland Paris – including The Royal Banquet

The video tour shared by Disney offers an inside look at the super immersive rooms and suites that make this newly reimagined hotel a must-visit for all Disney fans. Check it out for yourself below: