Disneyland to Resume Sale of All Magic Key Passes on Wednesday, January 10th

The Disneyland Resort has announced that all Magic Key types will soon go back on sale.

What’s Happening:

All four Magic Key pass types go back on sale starting Wednesday, January 10th.

This includes: Imagine Key Enchant Key Believe Key Inspire Key

Sales will resume no earlier than 9 a.m. PT.

Renewals remain available for all pass types up to 30 days before pass expiration.

Reminder that Magic Key holders also can enjoy Extras Unlocked — added magic sprinkled in throughout the year that may include experiences, keepsakes, photo opportunities and more as well as access to a limited number of pre-sale tickets for select events.

Additionally, Magic Key holders have access to the Magic Key Terrace dining location in the Golden Vine Winery at Disney California Adventure

Sales on new Magic Key passes have been paused since September 2023

There are no price changes announced on any of the pass levels, with the current pricing introduced back in August 2022.

Those prices are as follows: Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only): $449 Enchant Key: $699 Believe Key: $1,099 Inspire Key: $1,599

This month, Magic Key holders can enjoy a few extra benefits