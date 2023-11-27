Disneyland Guest Arrested After Stripping Off Clothes on “it’s a small world” Holiday

A guest at Disneyland was escorted off the property and arrested by local authorities after they stripped off their clothes and left their boat on “it’s a small world,” according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon during the busy Thanksgiving holiday week. The guest got off the ride while it was in motion and the attraction was stopped when park operators were made aware of the situation.

At the same time, the guest removed their clothes down to underwear, before also removing those as well.

After the guest was detained, the person was removed from the property altogether after being booked by the Anaheim Police Department.

“it’s a small world” Holiday was closed for around an hour as cast members inspected the attraction.

Various videos of the guest making his way throughout the attraction made their way onto social media.

