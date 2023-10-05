Select Merchandise Revealed For The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth at Walt Disney World Resort brings the joyful season to life with magical traditions, jubilant entertainment, delicious dishes and sparkling merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has announced the return of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and with that comes a bit of a preview of the merchandise that will be featured at the event.

Snuggle up in the Festival of the Holidays Spirit Jersey featuring soft, faux shearling and glimmering gold touches.

The Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll Cookie Jar is the perfect place to stash those holiday-inspired sweets. Purchase five cookies from any of the official cookie stroll locations and collect the matching stamp for each cookie to add to your festival passport. Once you’ve collected five stamps, bring the stamped passport to the Holiday Sweet & Treats Holiday Kitchen and receive a specialty cookie. Since you can complete the stroll at your leisure through December 30, it’s the perfect activity to enjoy with family and friends every time you visit the festival.

Whether you’re drinking warm apple cider or taking a peppermint mocha to go, the Festival of the Holidays Mug and CORKCICLE Tumbler both sport this year’s signature motif of World Showcase icons.

Guests will be able to find these goods and more throughout the park in various locations, including the Creations Shop in EPCOT’s World Celebration.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicks off at EPCOT on November 24th, and will see the return of the Candlelight Processional, this year with nine new celebrity narrators here.