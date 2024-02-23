Figment Topiary Moves to World Celebration Gardens for 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Figment has a new home at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, as the topiary dragon serves as the centerpiece of the park’s recently-opened World Celebration Gardens.

What’s Happening:

Previously located in front of his home pavilion, Journey into Imagination, Figment will instead be found in World Celebration Gardens for this year’s Flower & Garden Festival.

The Gardens opened to the public on December 5th, 2023, so this year will mark their first use for the Flower & Garden Festival.

Figment can be found in the central planter, which is shaped like the classic EPCOT symbol.

This year, more than 70 topiaries are being pruned to perfection, including new topiaries Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Coco near Mexico, and Asha, Valentino and Star from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish at the main entrance.

near Mexico, and Asha, Valentino and Star from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film at the main entrance. The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.

