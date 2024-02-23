Figment Topiary Moves to World Celebration Gardens for 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Figment has a new home at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, as the topiary dragon serves as the centerpiece of the park’s recently-opened World Celebration Gardens.
What’s Happening:
- Previously located in front of his home pavilion, Journey into Imagination, Figment will instead be found in World Celebration Gardens for this year’s Flower & Garden Festival.
- The Gardens opened to the public on December 5th, 2023, so this year will mark their first use for the Flower & Garden Festival.
- Figment can be found in the central planter, which is shaped like the classic EPCOT symbol.
- This year, more than 70 topiaries are being pruned to perfection, including new topiaries such as Groot near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Miguel and Dante from Pixar’s Coco near Mexico, and Asha, Valentino and Star from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish at the main entrance.
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.
