Holiday Treat Locations and More Details Shared for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

The My Disney Experience app updated today to include some new details for this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The My Disney Experience App, which has everything you need to help you enjoy your next Walt Disney World Resort vacation, now offers a guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

The guide provides guests with lists of ‘Merry Entertainment,’ ‘Festive Attractions,’ ‘Season Sips & Bites’ and ‘Magical Mementos.’

The guide even lets you know where you can find these seasonal offerings, whether you’re looking for a seasonal photo op or a festive food and beverage offering.

It will also of course provide show times for things like Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks or Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

Additionally, party guests can find where they can get their complimentary holiday-themed cookies and festive beverages with a complete list of the five Holiday Treat Locations: Columbia Harbour House in Liberty Square Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe in Tomorrowland The Lunching Pad in Tomorrowland Pinocchio Tortuga Tavern in Adventureland



And finally, the guide also features showtimes and more information about Frozen Holiday Surprise, the new stage show in front of Cinderella Castle.

More on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Ticket prices range from $159-$199 per person.

The event dates are as follows: November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30 December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

You can check out some of the merchandise Foodie Guide