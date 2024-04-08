Photos: Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Marquee Covered Up for Refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The marquee for the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is currently covered up for refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The iconic marquee of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is currently getting some TLC. Included in the work is the giant Indiana Jones, which has towered over Echo Lake since the park first opened in 1989. However, he’s currently completely covered up by scaffolding and scrims.

During the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, watch live as the daring duo of Indy and Marion dodge deadly traps, battle bad guys, leap from tall buildings and make thrilling escapes straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The edge-of-your-seat suspense ends with a dynamite finale! Along the way, get an inside look at how stunts are done with demonstrations that reveal how to safely throw and take punches, fall from tall buildings, and even wield whips in the midst of complex action sequences.

More Disney’s Hollywood Studios News: