Photos: Construction Wraps Up Inside Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Work has wrapped up inside the Mickey’s of Hollywood store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, revealing a slightly rearranged layout.

The interior of Mickey’s of Hollywood has been modified, with the register on the back right being replaced by clothing racks, and the register itself being moved further down to the left.

