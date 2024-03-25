Disney Legend Elect Joe Rohde Teases Return to Walt Disney Imagineering

Earlier, a frenzy of Disney Parks fans took to social media after a legendary Imagineer did the same, teasing his return after retiring in 2021.

Joe Rohde, already named as a Disney Legend

In a video he shared to his Instagram earlier today, he approaches the doors of the Walt Disney Imagineering headquarters in Glendale, California with the caption “do a bit of work at the old farm.”

After Rohde sent Disney fans into a tizzy, the official Walt Disney Imagineering account on Instagram posted their own picture nearly 40 minutes later (seen at the top of the page), saying he was there to help mentor the next generation of Imagineers. They captioned the photo: “Beginning this week, Imagineers have an opportunity to participate in a series of master class work sessions led by Joe Rohde. Following in the footsteps of many former Imagineers, Joe continues to mentor and share his years of storytelling knowledge with current Imagineers, contributing to the future of creativity at Walt Disney Imagineering.”

Rohde retired from Walt Disney Imagineering back in 2021 after an expansive career there. While many of his designs of much of his work can be seen throughout the Disney Parks (Adventurer’s Club, Captain EO, to name a few), he is most widely recognized as the leader of the creative team that brought Disney's Animal Kingdom Walt Disney World

Which, speculatively speaking, is why so many Disney Fans were quick to react to today’s news. Devotees may recall the last few D23 events, where new ideas for Disney’s Animal Kingdom were presented, both confirmed and “hypothetical.” While Zootopia- based replacements for “It’s Tough To Be A Bug” were officially confirmed Tropical Americas Encanto and Indiana Jones based attractions were simply presented as “potential ideas” that could be coming to the park.

Rohde will receive his Disney Legends award at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August. Disney Parks fans are also excited expecting to hear major announcements regarding the Disney Parks, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom, at the same event.