Music from Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Now Available to Stream

The newest attraction at Walt Disney World is also the latest to get a digital soundtrack release, with music from Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana now available to stream.

What’s Happening:

  • A new soundtrack release featuring three background tracks from the new Journey of Water walk-through experience at EPCOT has been released.
  • The album includes three newly recorded (mostly) instrumental versions of the following tracks from Moana:
    • “Where You Are” – Leap Fountain Zone
    • “Know Who You Are” – Te Fiti Zone
    • “We Know The Way” – Ocean Zone
  • The Journey of Water soundtrack is available now on digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

  • In Journey of Water, guests can explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun. This lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.
  • Check out our complete photo and video tour of Journey of Water, as well as a look at the experience at night.
