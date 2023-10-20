La Tanière du Dragon Reopens at Disneyland Paris with New Upgrades and Enhancements

La Tanière du Dragon at Disneyland Paris has reopened following a multi-month refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared the news that Disneyland Paris guests can once again brave the dingy dungeon under Sleeping Beauty Castle and make eye contact with the mysterious dragon.
  • For the past few months, underwent a significant refurbishment with the addition of black light projectors and specially reactive transparent paint, themed lighting and show control upgrades, and enhancements by our figure finishing team.
  • Tip-toe through the dark dungeon La Tanière du Dragon underneath Sleeping Beauty Castle, where a monstrous prisoner lurks. Once the ruler of the skies, this defeated dragon lies chained against jagged rocks. It may be dozing, but tread carefully, as one false move will lead to a hot, rumbling surprise.

