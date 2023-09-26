Magic Key Holder Exclusive Beignet Now Available at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

A special Magic Key Holder exclusive beignet is now available at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio in Downtown Disney.
What’s Happening:
- For more than two decades, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has been revered for its warm hospitality, French Quarter flair, bold flavors, and famous, hot beignets. Building on this rich tradition, the iconic restaurant has evolved with a fresh new look, new name and new menu.
- The location is celebrating its reopening as Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio, a modern, casual and fun celebration of the Gulf and Pacific coasts.
- Now, Magic Key Holders can celebrate the restaurant’s rebirth with a special menu item, the Pina-Ca-La-La Glazed Beignet.
- This exclusive beignet will be available now through November 5th, 2023. Ask your server for details.
- Our own Rebekah Moseley recently attended a progressive dining experience at the restaurant for invited media, where she learned more about the new menu and how the restaurant’s design seeks to embrace and incorporate elements of coastal Southern California.
