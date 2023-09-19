Photos and Video: Avengers Vault Opens at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

Avengers assemble! Marvel fans can now find all kinds of merchandise in the newly opened Avengers Vault in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

The new shop is located in Avengers HQ, with entrances on both the front and side of the building.

Inside, guests will find everything from apparel and accessories to toys and collectibles themed to their favorite Marvel characters, like: Captain America Iron Man Thor Loki Spider-Man Black Panther Scarlet Witch Captain Carter Doctor Strange And more



Guests also no longer have to travel across the universe to collect all six Infinity Stones as each one can be found here in the Avengers Vault.

Both the Infinity Gauntlet and Nano Gauntlet as also available.

The stones and their respective housings have been available in Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The Tesseract, the Aether, the Orb, Loki’s Scepter and the Eye of Agomotto are all available for purchase, with the corresponding stone included.

The stones are also interchangeable and the artifact will take on the stone’s glow and characteristics like sound as well.

For those who want the stones, but not necessarily the gauntlet, a suitcase of Infinity Stones is also available.

However, the Soul

For another look at the Avengers Vault, check out the video below: