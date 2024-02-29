Cruise Lines to Pay New Tax on Private Islands in the Bahamas, Including Disney’s Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Officials in the Bahamas are looking to increase taxes for cruise line operators, including Disney Cruise Line, on their popular private islands, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

What’s Happening:

There’s a chance your next cruise may cost a little more, with Bahamian official’s plan to increase taxes for cruise lines.

Cruise lines have been exempt from paying a 10% Value Added Tax for years, but that is set to change next month.

Operators will now have to pay a tax on all goods and services provided on their private islands, which includes Disney’s Castaway Cay.

That includes shore excursions, renting cabanas and chairs, or visiting the water park, to name a few.

Some experts say that this new tax could end up pushing cruise lines away from the country, but that seems unlikely for Disney, given both Castaway Cay and the new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point are both located in the Bahamas.

This new tax is effective tomorrow, March 1st.

