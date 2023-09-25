Multiple New Disney PhotoPass Opportunities Now Available at Walt Disney World

The Disney Parks Blog shared a list of 9 new Disney PhotoPass opportunities at Walt Disney World. While we’ve covered a few of them previously, here’s a look at what is new.

Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month Photo Ops:

There are many ways to celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month around Walt Disney World (see all the details by clicking here

Disney PhotoPass photographers are joining the celebration by offering Magic Shots inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto and Disney/Pixar’s Coco at select locations.

Haunted Mansion Studio Backdrop:

Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat — call in the spirits … to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs

The studio is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and no reservations are required.

Visiting after the fall? The studio is updated each season so there’s always a new photo op for you to enjoy.

The Muppets Magic Shot:

At the EPCOT Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey

Nearby, you’ll find a new Magic Shot featuring Bunsen and Beaker showing off a few of their… uh, interesting dishes. Bon appétit!

New Disney PhotoPass Lenses:

One of the great perks of purchasing Disney Genie+ service (or being an Annual Passholder!) at Walt Disney World Resort is access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses.

New lenses featuring Mirabel from Encanto, Donald Duck dressed as a pumpkin, The Haunted Mansion, and more are now available.

Check them out over at the Disney Parks Blog

Enhanced Space Mountain Attraction Photo:

Attention, space travelers! As you blast off onboard Space Mountain, you’ll notice your attraction photo has a new look.

Capture Your Moment – Now Available in Toy Story Land:

You can now go to infinity and beyond during a Capture Your Moment Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The check-in location for these sessions has been moved to make it easy for you to visit Toy Story Land. Hollywood Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and Echo Lake remain available as session photo locations.

To learn more about Capture Your Moment or to book a session, click here

More Disney PhotoPass Video Memories:

Disney100 Celebration Magic Shots:

Lastly, in celebration of the launch of the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World, new Magic Shots are now available at both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom

These limited-time photo ops honor YOU and all the storytellers who have carried on the Disney legacy over the last century – and will inspire you to look ahead to an incredible future.

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by