New Details, Booking Windows Revealed for Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows at Walt Disney World

Today, Disney Vacation Club unveiled details and some new concept art for the Island Tower coming to Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows at Walt Disney World Resort — including when guests can begin booking.

What’s happening:

First announced in 2022

The tower, which is currently under construction

Ahead of that, DVC members will be able to book hotel room reservations for the new tower beginning June 4th while bookings for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will open on June 5th.

Disney Vacation Club members will be able to make points-based reservations at a later date.

Bookings for other guests will be available starting June 6th.

About the Island Tower:

The new tower promises to immerse guests in the charm of the South Pacific islands, the thrill of exploration, and the beauty of the natural world.

Inside the tower, guests will find a variety of room types that will sleep between two to nine guests.

Some room examples include: Duo studios One-bedroom villas Two-bedroom villas New two-bedroom penthouse villas.

Additionally, the Island Tower includes deluxe studio rooms, which join the deluxe studio rooms already available at the resort.

The architecture of the new tower takes inspiration from concept art for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

One of the first things guests will see when arriving is the ceiling art installation in the tower’s lobby, which was inspired by the South Pacific Islands and showcasing a variety of native wildlife. Each of these animals holds a connection to the islands and symbolizes values important to the people of the region.

Elsewhere in the lobby, more larger-than-life artwork will bring the spirit of the islands to life.

This includes sculptures crafted from recycled fishing nets and chandeliers built of living moss plants.

To create these, Walt Disney Imagineering has partnered with various artists.

The Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows also aligns with Disney's 2030 environmental goals while providing Guests with the experience and features they expect from Disney Vacation Club.

The tower is projected to use approximately 30 percent less energy than a typical resort of a similar size through a variety of measures, including optimized heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient lighting, and the first all-electric kitchen on Walt Disney World Resort property within the tower’s restaurant.

Furthermore, the majority of the tower was constructed off-site using pre-fabrication techniques that help minimize construction waste.

Like Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, the tower will be a part of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Lodging program, which recognizes lodging facilities that make a commitment to conserve and protect Florida's natural resources.

What they’re saying:

“With stunning views of Walt Disney Imagineer Madeline Day: “Our main story narrative focuses on celebrating Polynesian wayfinding and the natural elements of water, earth, wind and fire. During the artwork development, we focused on three guiding principles: Polynesian stories, sustainability stories and Disney stories. This new tower features works created by contemporary Polynesian artists as well as artwork featuring subtle nods to ‘Moana’ and Disney Legend Mary Blair.”