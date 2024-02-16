Photos: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney Vacation Club Tower Construction Update

Construction on the new Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort continues.

The new tower at the resort is set to open in late 2024 and is expected to offer new recreation and dining offerings for guests. Additionally, the design aesthetic of the new rooms will follow that of original concept art for the hotel from 1971.

We can’t wait to check out this new addition to the Poly upon its opening later this year.

