Photos: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney Vacation Club Tower Construction Update

Construction on the new Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort continues.
The new tower at the resort is set to open in late 2024 and is expected to offer new recreation and dining offerings for guests. Additionally, the design aesthetic of the new rooms will follow that of original concept art for the hotel from 1971.
We can’t wait to check out this new addition to the Poly upon its opening later this year.
More Disney World News:
- Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Receive Special Rates on Rooms This Spring at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Celebrate Soulfully with Latest Foodie Guide
- Florida Residents Can Save Up To 30% On Rooms At Walt Disney World This Spring and Early Summer
- Up To 35% Off Walt Disney World Hotel Stays Offer Details Revealed
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com