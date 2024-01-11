Disneyland Resort Stops New Sales of Most Magic Keys Tiers

Disneyland devotees both online and at the Disneyland Resort clamored yesterday to purchase new Magic Key passes, which went on sale for the first time since September 2023. Now, just one day later, the three highest tiers are once again only available for renewal, with new sales halted.

What’s Happening:

Magic Key passes went back on sale for new purchases yesterday at both the Disneyland Resort and online.

Thousands of Disneyland fans waited in lines quoted at 2-3 hours at the ticket booths to purchase new passes.

Folks lining up to buy #MagicKey passes in the esplanade at #DisneylandResort now that they are available for sale once again. A Cast Member estimated the ticket booth wait time at two to three hours. pic.twitter.com/Ey0IDq6HWd — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 10, 2024

Now, the only pass available to purchase new is the lowest tier, the Imagine Key – which is only available for Southern California residents.

The remaining three tiers – Inspire, Believe and Enchant – are now only available for renewal.

Sales on new Magic Key passes have been paused since September 2023

Click here

This month, Magic Key holders can enjoy a few extra benefits