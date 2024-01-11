Disneyland Resort Stops New Sales of Most Magic Keys Tiers

Disneyland devotees both online and at the Disneyland Resort clamored yesterday to purchase new Magic Key passes, which went on sale for the first time since September 2023. Now, just one day later, the three highest tiers are once again only available for renewal, with new sales halted.
- Magic Key passes went back on sale for new purchases yesterday at both the Disneyland Resort and online.
- Thousands of Disneyland fans waited in lines quoted at 2-3 hours at the ticket booths to purchase new passes.
- Now, the only pass available to purchase new is the lowest tier, the Imagine Key – which is only available for Southern California residents.
- The remaining three tiers – Inspire, Believe and Enchant – are now only available for renewal.
- Sales on new Magic Key passes have been paused since September 2023, when new sales of the Inspire Key were halted – partially due to a recent settlement in a class action lawsuit with Magic Key holders.
- Click here to check out the current list of blockout dates for each pass level.
- This month, Magic Key holders can enjoy a few extra benefits, including an exclusive popcorn bucket, Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot and magnet.
