Two New Umami Blend Specialty Burgers Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

Two new specialty burgers are now available at two Disneyland Resort quick service restaurants.
What’s Happening:
- These two new specialty burgers were revealed via the official Disney Eats Instagram account.
- Both burger patty blends feature delicious umami flavors, and are available at Galactic Grill in Disneyland Park and Flo’s V8 Café in Disney California Adventure.
- Galactic Grill – Meteorite Medley Burger with Angus Beef & Vegetable Patty, Spiced Bacon, Smoky Chimichurri Relish, Avocado Mayo, Havarti, and Crispy Peppers on a Toasted Brioche Bun (mobile order available)
- Flo’s V8 Café – Ka-Cheeseburger (choice of Angus Beef & Mushroom Patty or Angus Beef Patty) with Cheddar, 1000 Island, and Caramelized Onions on a Toasted Bun (mobile order available)
- Try them for yourself, now available at the Disneyland Resort!
