Two New Umami Blend Specialty Burgers Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

Two new specialty burgers are now available at two Disneyland Resort quick service restaurants.

What’s Happening:

These two new specialty burgers were revealed via the official Disney Eats Instagram account.

Both burger patty blends feature delicious umami flavors, and are available at Galactic Grill in Disneyland Park and Flo’s V8 Café in Disney California Adventure Galactic Grill – Meteorite Medley Burger with Angus Beef & Vegetable Patty, Spiced Bacon, Smoky Chimichurri Relish, Avocado Mayo, Havarti, and Crispy Peppers on a Toasted Brioche Bun (mobile order available) Flo’s V8 Café – Ka-Cheeseburger (choice of Angus Beef & Mushroom Patty or Angus Beef Patty) with Cheddar, 1000 Island, and Caramelized Onions on a Toasted Bun (mobile order available)

Try them for yourself, now available at the Disneyland Resort!

