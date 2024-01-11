Two New Umami Blend Specialty Burgers Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Two new specialty burgers are now available at two Disneyland Resort quick service restaurants.

What’s Happening:

  • These two new specialty burgers were revealed via the official Disney Eats Instagram account.
  • Both burger patty blends feature delicious umami flavors, and are available at Galactic Grill in Disneyland Park and Flo’s V8 Café in Disney California Adventure.
    • Galactic Grill – Meteorite Medley Burger with Angus Beef & Vegetable Patty, Spiced Bacon, Smoky Chimichurri Relish, Avocado Mayo, Havarti, and Crispy Peppers on a Toasted Brioche Bun (mobile order available)
    • Flo’s V8 Café – Ka-Cheeseburger (choice of Angus Beef & Mushroom Patty or Angus Beef Patty) with Cheddar, 1000 Island, and Caramelized Onions on a Toasted Bun (mobile order available)
  • Try them for yourself, now available at the Disneyland Resort!

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning