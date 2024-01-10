Photos: Construction Update on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

We stopped by Disneyland today for a look at the ongoing construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, including the addition of the Tiana’s Foods water tower.

While the hill itself remains covered in scaffolding and construction walls remain up around the area, the addition of the water tower is a sign of progress on the new attraction.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

We learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post Imagineers working on the attraction

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

