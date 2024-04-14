Photos: New Seating Area Now Open at Tamu Tamu Refreshments in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

After some lengthy work on the seating area at Tamu Tamu Refreshments at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, construction walls have finally come down. We got a chance to take a look around at the new seating area.

The new seating area once again welcomes guests to enjoy the offerings of Tamu Tamu Refreshments in covered comfort.

Tamu Tamu Refreshments is a walk-up window in the heart of Harambe Village that gives guests the chance to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The new desserts-only menu at Tamu Tamu includes exotic treats like the Simba Sunset featuring DOLE Whip Pineapple with watermelon, strawberry, and coconut-flavored syrup.

Some new themed details can be found around this new seating area as guests enjoy their sweet treats.

Some beautiful themed lighting also makes this seating area a fantastic place to enjoy the park at night.

