New Waffle Cristo Available for Breakfast at Disneyland’s Royal Street Veranda

The Monte Cristo Sandwich from Disneyland’s Cafe Orleans is one of those must-try offerings when visiting Disneyland Park. However, the Royal Street Veranda may have just added a variant that joins it on that list: The Waffle Cristo.

  • Guests visiting Disneyland can get the brand-new Waffle Cristo at Royal Street Veranda in New Orleans Square.
  • This delicious bite features a Belgian waffle sandwich with Rosemary Ham, Turkey, dusted in Powdered Sugar, served with a side of Strawberry Preserves and Maple Syrup
  • Available for breakfast only, the Waffle Cristo is available in a full order for $10.99 or a half order for $6.99.
  • You can see the full menu for the Royal Street Veranda here.

