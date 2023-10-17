New Werther’s Original Fall Treats Now Available at Karamell-Küche in EPCOT

New seasonal sweets from Werther’s Original have arrived at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.

What’s Happening:

What screams fall more than coated caramel treats from Karamell-Küche at EPCOT?

From new twists on Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn to the crowd-favorite Butter Bar, here’s all that’s new: Pumpkin Spice Caramel Popcorn Pumpkin Spice Butter Bar Minnie Witch Caramel Apple Maple Bacon Caramel Cupcake Pumpkin Spice Cupcake Cinnamon Cookie Popcorn Mickey Pumpkin Caramel Apple Maple Caramel Square

All of the above items are available now, for an unspecified time.

