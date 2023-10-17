New Werther’s Original Fall Treats Now Available at Karamell-Küche in EPCOT

New seasonal sweets from Werther’s Original have arrived at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.

What’s Happening:

  • What screams fall more than coated caramel treats from Karamell-Küche at EPCOT?
  • The Disney Eats Instagram page shared a collection of new treats available for the fall at the Germany pavilion sweet shop.
  • From new twists on Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn to the crowd-favorite Butter Bar, here’s all that’s new:
    • Pumpkin Spice Caramel Popcorn
    • Pumpkin Spice Butter Bar
    • Minnie Witch Caramel Apple
    • Maple Bacon Caramel Cupcake
    • Pumpkin Spice Cupcake
    • Cinnamon Cookie Popcorn
    • Mickey Pumpkin Caramel Apple
    • Maple Caramel Square
  • All of the above items are available now, for an unspecified time.

