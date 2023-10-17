New Werther’s Original Fall Treats Now Available at Karamell-Küche in EPCOT

New seasonal sweets from Werther’s Original have arrived at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- What screams fall more than coated caramel treats from Karamell-Küche at EPCOT?
- The Disney Eats Instagram page shared a collection of new treats available for the fall at the Germany pavilion sweet shop.
- From new twists on Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn to the crowd-favorite Butter Bar, here’s all that’s new:
- Pumpkin Spice Caramel Popcorn
- Pumpkin Spice Butter Bar
- Minnie Witch Caramel Apple
- Maple Bacon Caramel Cupcake
- Pumpkin Spice Cupcake
- Cinnamon Cookie Popcorn
- Mickey Pumpkin Caramel Apple
- Maple Caramel Square
- All of the above items are available now, for an unspecified time.
