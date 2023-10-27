Photos: Bowes Signature Candles Moves Into Dedicated Storefront in Disney Springs West Side

Bowes Signature Candles have opened their own dedicated storefront in the West Side of Disney Springs.

Previously located within both the Marketplace Co-Op and Disney’s Days of Christmas stores in the Disney Springs Marketplace, Bowes Signature Candles has now found a new home on the West Side in the former location of Sosa Family Cigars.

Visit this feel-good shop to discover Bowes’ fragrant array of diffuser oils, wax melts and natural soy wax candles crafted with eco-friendly wicks. The epitome of year-round luxury, each hand-poured candle burns for a minimum of 72 hours and comes in a variety of signature scents.

Bowes even has some Disney Parks attraction-inspired scents, such as “Pirate’s Water,” “Tiki Takeout” and “Pirate’s Rum.”

There’s also a table inside where guests can participate in activities, such as pouring and creating their own candle.

