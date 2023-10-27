Photos: Bowes Signature Candles Moves Into Dedicated Storefront in Disney Springs West Side

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Bowes Signature Candles have opened their own dedicated storefront in the West Side of Disney Springs.

Previously located within both the Marketplace Co-Op and Disney’s Days of Christmas stores in the Disney Springs Marketplace, Bowes Signature Candles has now found a new home on the West Side in the former location of Sosa Family Cigars.

Visit this feel-good shop to discover Bowes’ fragrant array of diffuser oils, wax melts and natural soy wax candles crafted with eco-friendly wicks. The epitome of year-round luxury, each hand-poured candle burns for a minimum of 72 hours and comes in a variety of signature scents.

Bowes even has some Disney Parks attraction-inspired scents, such as “Pirate’s Water,” “Tiki Takeout” and “Pirate’s Rum.”

There’s also a table inside where guests can participate in activities, such as pouring and creating their own candle.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning