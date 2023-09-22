Photos: Disney100 Celebration Kicks Off at EPCOT with Decor, New Food & Wine Booths, and New Costumes for Mickey & Minnie

Even though the Disneyland Resort has been celebrating Disney100 since January, Walt Disney World had yet to get in on the celebration. That all changed today, as a number of new offerings and decor debuted at EPCOT – the centerpiece of Walt Disney World’s Disney100 celebration.

A Disney100 medallion and plenty of character banners can be found at the park’s entrance.

The Disney100 Purple Mickey Mouse Balloon Bucket that has been available at the Disneyland Resort is also now available popcorn carts throughout EPCOT.

A statue of Mickey Mouse, similar to one featured on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland, can be found in front of the previously installed Disney100 logo near the Creations Shop.

More Disney100 banners and decor can be found along the main path into World Showcase.

A wonderful new EPCOT map mural featuring 100 hidden Disney characters can be found along the path from Journey into Imagination to World Showcase. We’ll have a separate post up shortly detailing this magnificent mural.

Three new booths for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival opened today, each featuring Disney100 decor. You can check out the menus for Wine & Wedge, Char & Chop, and Bubbles & Brine here.

Lastly, over at the Imagination Pavilion, Minnie has joined Mickey at his meet & greet, where they both appear in their Disney100 outfits, in front of a slightly updated backdrop.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from the kickoff of Disney100 at EPCOT.

