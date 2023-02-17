Photos: The Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue Returns to Disneyland with Corrected Walt Disney Quote

The now (perhaps) infamous Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue that originally misquoted Walt Disney has returned to Town Square at Disneyland, with the correct quote placed below.

What’s Happening:

As part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland, a Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed in Town Square on January 25th.

The statue has a banner below that was misquoted from Walt Disney himself, reading "It all started with a mouse."

The full original quote by Walt Disney was in fact "I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it was all started by a mouse."

Here’s a look at what the statue previously looked like:

In early February, the statue was removed

More Disneyland Resort News:

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by