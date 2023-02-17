Photos: The Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue Returns to Disneyland with Corrected Walt Disney Quote

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The now (perhaps) infamous Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue that originally misquoted Walt Disney has returned to Town Square at Disneyland, with the correct quote placed below.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland, a Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed in Town Square on January 25th.
  • The statue has a banner below that was misquoted from Walt Disney himself, reading "It all started with a mouse."
  • The full original quote by Walt Disney was in fact "I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it was all started by a mouse."
  • Here’s a look at what the statue previously looked like:

  • In early February, the statue was removed, and now, it has returned with the correct quote bestowed upon it and a slight change in style.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning