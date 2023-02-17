Photos: The Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue Returns to Disneyland with Corrected Walt Disney Quote

The now (perhaps) infamous Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue that originally misquoted Walt Disney has returned to Town Square at Disneyland, with the correct quote placed below.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland, a Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue was installed in Town Square on January 25th.
- The statue has a banner below that was misquoted from Walt Disney himself, reading "It all started with a mouse."
- The full original quote by Walt Disney was in fact "I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it was all started by a mouse."
- Here’s a look at what the statue previously looked like:
- In early February, the statue was removed, and now, it has returned with the correct quote bestowed upon it and a slight change in style.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters, the villainous Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
- Bop into a blast from the past and venture into a galaxy far, far away, as two new Disneyland After Dark events have been announced for this spring – Throwback Nite and Star Wars Nite.
- The ever-popular Mickey-shaped beignets and mint juleps are now available at the Royal Street Veranda in New Orleans Square, following the closure of the French Market.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning