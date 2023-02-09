Misquoted Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue and Banner Removed From Disneyland

The Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Statue was installed last month as part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland, but yesterday guests noticed that the statue had been removed.

What's Happening:

As part of the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland, a Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse statue

The statue has a banner below that was misquoted from Walt Disney himself, reading "It all started with a mouse."

The full original quote by Walt Disney was in fact "I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing – that it was all started by a mouse."

Disney fans worldwide were unhappy, taking to social media to complain about the misquotation.

It is safe to assume that Mickey will be returning to the front of the park soon.

The Minnie Mouse statue currently remains near the entrance of Tomorrowland.

Her banner reads, "A dream is a wish your heart makes," correctly quoted.

