Photos: First Look of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea Shines Bright

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disneyland is soon to open and the extravagant new land at Tokyo DisneySea is a wonder of detail, grandeur, and beloved stories.

Similar to the Grand Californian or Boardwalk Resorts, the Fantasy Springs Hotel has a separate entrance into the park through Fantasy Springs.

The new area is split into three distinct stories. First up, Arendelle brings guests into the world of Frozen. The Arendelle castle looms large within the land, as Elsa’s icy creation is high up on the North Mountain.

Inside the castle is the Royal Banquet Hall of Arendelle, the food and beverage location for the area. The dark woods add to the sense of pomp and circumstance for the dining location.

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey is the boat ride, retelling the story of how two sisters came to learn about the power of love.

The Kingdom of Corona is next, bringing the tale of Rapunzel to life for the first time with the first ever Tangled-centric attraction.

The boat ride takes guests through Rapunzel’s story, utilizing start-of-the-art audio-animatronics and gorgeous effects.

Also being brought to life for the first time is The Snuggly Duckling, the tavern from the film finally being a real-life location for guests to enjoy a bite to eat (and maybe a dream to come true).

Finally, Neverland takes center stage with the Jolly Roger in all its glory.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure takes a unique approach to the classic Peter Pan’s Flight attraction with an all-new, state-of-the-art experience.

Lookout Cookout will be the food stop in Neverland, serving up some of the Lost Kids’ favorites.

Fantasy Springs opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th.

