Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort’s Fantasy Springs Hotel

Tokyo Disney Resort has released official photographs of the upcoming Fantasy Springs Resort.

The whimsically refined hotel is shown in the swirled architecture and the Disney characters adorning the rock formations around the outdoor paths.

The indoor restaurant keeps this refined aesthetic going with large windows and lush green accents.

The Fantasy Chateau rooms feature character details that are small and large, including this convertible alcove bed with a Rapunzel-inspired mural in the back.

The Grand Chateau, however, adds more space and brings in deep, velvety reds to add to the royal nature of the room.

The Fantasy Springs Hotel opens June 6th at Tokyo Disney Resort.

