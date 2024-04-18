Dreaming of Fantasy Springs Currently Taking Place at Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo Disney Resort shared on their Instagram page a video of the decorations for Dreaming of Fantasy Springs, currently being held at Tokyo DisneySea.

You can also check out the view of Fantasy Springs, which will be opening on June 6, 2024.

Dreaming of Fantasy Springs presented at Tokyo DisneySea Park from April 9 through June 30, in anticipation of the grand opening of the new themed port Fantasy Springs on June 6.

The Dreaming of Fantasy Springs special event will touch upon the worlds of three Walt Disney Animation Studios films – Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan, which inspired the three areas of Fantasy Springs – encouraging guests to unlock their imaginations and igniting a sense of excitement for the wonders that await them at Fantasy Springs.

