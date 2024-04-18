Dreaming of Fantasy Springs Currently Taking Place at Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo Disney Resort shared on their Instagram page a video of the decorations for Dreaming of Fantasy Springs, currently being held at Tokyo DisneySea.
- Disney shared a video of the decorations for Dreaming of Fantasy Springs, currently being held at Tokyo DisneySea.
- You can also check out the view of Fantasy Springs, which will be opening on June 6, 2024.
About Dreaming of Fantasy Springs:
- Dreaming of Fantasy Springs presented at Tokyo DisneySea Park from April 9 through June 30, in anticipation of the grand opening of the new themed port Fantasy Springs on June 6.
- The Dreaming of Fantasy Springs special event will touch upon the worlds of three Walt Disney Animation Studios films – Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan, which inspired the three areas of Fantasy Springs – encouraging guests to unlock their imaginations and igniting a sense of excitement for the wonders that await them at Fantasy Springs.
