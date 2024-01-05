Photos: Checking Out The Remodeled Rooms at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

We got a look inside one of the recently renovated rooms of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn at Walt Disney World.

The new rooms feature colorful headboards along with plenty of white, teal and yellow accents. Artwork located throughout the room features Mickey, Minnie and the rest of their friends in turn of the 20th century outfits strolling along the BoardWalk.

Of course, the bathroom has also received an upgrade.

These delightful portraits of Mickey, Minnie and Pluto are hung to the side of the beds.

Another cute touch is this lamp littered with Mickey Mouse heads.

These photos were provided to us by Beci Mahnken of Mouse Fan Travel, our official travel partner. If you’re looking to plan a stay at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, or any other hotel at Walt Disney World or the Disneyland Resort, we recommend you use Mouse Fan Travel!

More Walt Disney World News: