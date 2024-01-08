Photos / Video: Final Performance of “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” for the Season at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris continued to celebrate the holiday season up until January 7th, and we were lucky enough to be there to catch the final performance of “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” for the season.
The parade of course features Mickey, Minnie and some of your favorite Disney pals, leading up to the grand arrival of Santa Claus. The most merrily magical festive parade beams during the day and sparkles even more at night.
Watch “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” at Disneyland Paris:
More Disneyland Paris News:
- The “Partners” statue has been temporarily removed from Walt Disney Studios Park as the reimagining of the central plaza area begins.
- The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Walt’s – an American Restaurant is now available.
- The new menus for the Disneyland Hotel’s trio of dining locations have been revealed.
- Autopia has reopened at Disneyland Paris, with a new sponsorship from Avis, and some new scenic elements along the track.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com