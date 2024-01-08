Photos / Video: Final Performance of “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” for the Season at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris continued to celebrate the holiday season up until January 7th, and we were lucky enough to be there to catch the final performance of “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” for the season.

The parade of course features Mickey, Minnie and some of your favorite Disney pals, leading up to the grand arrival of Santa Claus. The most merrily magical festive parade beams during the day and sparkles even more at night.

Watch “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!” at Disneyland Paris:

