Photos / Video: Very Merrytime Cruises Tree Lighting Ceremony Aboard the Disney Dream

The holiday season is here and that means the return of Very Merrytime Cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line ships. Some of our team is currently on the Disney Dream, and we continue our coverage with a look at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Pluto as they bring festive cheer to the Disney Dream atrium during a unique Christmas tree lighting ceremony, part of Disney Cruise Line's Very Merrytime Cruises.

This music-filled moment also includes a surprise visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Watch Very Merrytime Cruises Tree Lighting Ceremony Aboard the Disney Dream:

